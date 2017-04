Hundreds gather in Downtown Dallas to help "Carry the Cross" from First Baptist Church to Klyde Warren Park, Sunday April 9th, 2017.

Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Dallas Sunday night to help "Carry the Cross" with the First Baptist Church of Dallas.

The group of people walked along San Jacinto Street to Klyde Warren Park. Some of the people helped carry a 16 foot tall illuminated cross.

Once everyone made it to the park, Dr. Robert Jeffress delivered a special Palm Sunday message.