Hummer Driver Hospitalized after Crashing into Creek

The driver of a Hummer was pulled from the vehicle after crashing into a creek in Dallas, Feb. 15, 2017.

The driver of a yellow Hummer was pulled from a creek after the vehicle became partially submerged in the water Wednesday morning.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue did not yet know how the vehicle ended up in the water along the 3200 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard, but said the driver appeared to be OK. The driver was evaluated by medics and taken to an area hospital only as a precaution.

DFR said first responders were able to enter the water and pull the man from the vehicle.

No further information has been confirmed.