The Humane Society of North Texas is waiving fees on certain pets to make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.



Now through Saturday, Sept. 9, HSNT is adopting out all dogs over 30 pounds for free.



Each dog will come with a free collar, leash and bag of dog food while supplies last.



The adoption special will help make room for more animals coming to the shelter and allow more large dogs to find a forever home.

HSNT has taken in more than 150 displaced animals from areas affected by Harvey.

