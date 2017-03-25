Fort Worth Police seen outside Hulen Mall. The mall was locked down Saturday morning after an armed robbery suspect was seen running inside the mall.

An armed robber on the run was arrested at Hulen Mall but not before forcing police to shut the mall down Saturday morning, according to Fort Worth Police.

At 11:30 a.m. Fort Worth police tweeted a warning to the public to stay away from the mall, and if already inside the follow officers' instructions.

Police say an armed man with a beard, glasses and a purple hoodie robbed a store near the mall, then carjacked a 2017 burgundy Chevrolet Trax with dealer tags.

Police tracked the vehicle with the owner's tracker app and followed it to Hulen Mall where the alleged robber ran from officers.

Police say the Fort Worth Special Response team was called in to search the mall.

At 11:40 a.m. Fort Worth Police reported the suspect was in custody, but police were still sweeping the area as a precaution and the mall was still closed.

Just before 12:15 p.m. Fort Worth Police tweeted the mall was still closed as police searched for evidence only. No other suspects were being pursued.

