By Wayne Carter

    Let's face it, it's not easy being the new guy at the largest news organization in Texas.

    There's stuff you have to learn. I struggled the first week to get through the front door; figure out where the bathrooms are. You have to know the people too, and figure out who you like.

    If you've been watching NBC 5 for years, you already know if you're a huge fan of Newy, Bianca, Marc or Deborah. So why not learn a little bit more about them?

    If you're a fan of David Finfrock, our Chief Meteorologist, go ahead and like his page. You can see behind the scenes with David and get a deeper dive on and off the screen.

    So go on Facebook, and like your favorite member of the NBC 5 team. Just don't forget to throw the new guys some love too.

