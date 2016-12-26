How the New S-Band Radar Can Help You

"If they had this when i was a kid I'd have never left my room," NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said.

You know Mitchell loves tracking storms, but the NBC 5 big S Radar isn't just Rick's new toy.

This is the most powerful radar out there, unlike any other anywhere else.

"The government didn't allow anyone to have an S-Band radar other than the military," Mitchell said.

When the rules changed, NBC 5 invested in the technology knowing it would save lives when severe weather breaks.

"This is like going from an 8-track to HD pure quality," he said.

Download the NBC DFW app and you'll have the power of the big S Radar right on your phone.

"You want to have this, take it to the soccer game, or to the mall with you because the data is instantaneous," Mitchell said. "It is updated more frequently than any other app that's out there, we get it instantaneously."

"It gets on here up in less than a minute or quicker than that, so you're getting updates more quickly than other apps where you may have to wait five or six minutes," he said.

So clear out that scratchy radio channel and go crystal clear, with the gold standard, the big S Radar .