How Much More Texan Can You Get? Whataburger, H-E-B Joining Forces for Store | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

How Much More Texan Can You Get? Whataburger, H-E-B Joining Forces for Store

By Tommy Cummings

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    An H-E-B grocery store in Hutto, Texas opening Monday will include a 24-hour Whataburger drive through. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

    Whataburger and H-E-B are about to double-size their Texas-ness again.

    In a move that would rival Willie Nelson and Selena Gomez singing a duet at Gilley's, H-E-B will open a convenience store in Hutto on Monday that will feature a 24-hour Whataburger drive-through.

    It's not the first H-E-B/Whataburger combo. The first was in Lytle, southwest of San Antonio, which opened in 2012, and it's a hot spot that keeps growing, one frequent customer said.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Published at 7:31 AM CST on Jan 23, 2017 | Updated at 10:16 AM CST on Jan 23, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices