An H-E-B grocery store in Hutto, Texas opening Monday will include a 24-hour Whataburger drive through. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

Whataburger and H-E-B are about to double-size their Texas-ness again.

In a move that would rival Willie Nelson and Selena Gomez singing a duet at Gilley's, H-E-B will open a convenience store in Hutto on Monday that will feature a 24-hour Whataburger drive-through.

It's not the first H-E-B/Whataburger combo. The first was in Lytle, southwest of San Antonio, which opened in 2012, and it's a hot spot that keeps growing, one frequent customer said.

