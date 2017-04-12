Banks are making it harder to steal credit card information off your card, so crooks are stepping up their efforts to quickly steal your cash while there's still time.

How To Protect Yourself Against The Increase of Skimmers

It's so simple and effortless. You swipe your card and get gas or cash from the ATM and its just as simple from crooks to grab your money too.

Police often tell us crooks use devices even tiny cameras to steal your credit card info at the pump or ATM's but now banking experts tell us the payoff is huge.

Responds Arlington Woman Battles For 2 Years With Auto Shop For Truck

"Skimming as a crime actually nets criminals potentially 10 times more than a bank robbery would net them, from $30,000 to $60,000," said Doug Johnson of the American Bankers Association.

Banks have been moving toward this new chip technology which makes it virtually impossible to steal the information. With more chips out there and less magnetic strips crooks are learning their super easy crime is quickly going away.

Responds Collin County Deputies Seek Victims of Bad Contractor

"Because of that we're going to see and have seen an increase in criminals recognizing that this particular avenue will be less attractive going forward," said Johnson.

The skimming cases are rising, the American Bankers Association report shows a sharp spike already this year and it's expected to keep rising. But you can try to fight back.

Responds North Texas Woman Says Samsung Note 4 Exploded

"You want to make sure one the device give it a good tug it shouldn't be loose at all," said ATM inspector Stephen Taylor.

He says check for anything or anyone unusual. Someone nearby could be stealing your info as fast as you use it. Also, according to the banking industries report you're more likely to fall victim on nights and weekends. More than 60% of ATMs hit with skimmers were hit on Saturday and Sundays.

But no matter when or where you use an ATM or gas pump, conceal your pin number and stay alert.