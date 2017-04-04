A new campaign has sparked an old conversation surrounding money and equality. According to the latest reports, in the United States (on average) women are paid 20 percent less than men.

April 4 marks “Equal Pay Day,” which is a day dedicated to raising awareness for the gender wage gap. Advocates will wear red and head to Austin, urging lawmakers to pass several bills upholding wage equality.

Texas falls right below the national average, paying women 21 percent less than men. The gap widens when compared to Asian, Latina and black women.

Earnings ratios for congressional districts in Texas include:

District 30 – Dallas (women paid 0.5 percent more than men)

District 9 - Houston (women paid 7.7 percent less than men)

District 18 - Houston (women paid 11.3 percent less than men)

District 11 - San Angelo and Midland (women get paid 31.5 percent less than men)

District 27 - Corpus Christi and Victory (women paid 32.2 percent less than men)

District 36 - East Texas including La Port and Lufkin (women paid 35.1 percent less than men)

Three bills currently in the Texas Session focus on wage and equality.

HB656 – Relating to employment leave for certain family or medical obligations; imposing an assessment.

HB290 – Relating to a prohibition on sex discrimination in compensation.

HB 937 – Relating to the minimum wage.