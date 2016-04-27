Houston Woman Sentenced for 4-Year-Old Girl's Death

A Houston woman charged in the death her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 34-year-old Elisena Carmona was sentenced Tuesday in the death of Lillian Fortner. Carmona had pleaded guilty to murder.

Authorities say Fortner was pronounced dead at a hospital on March 11, 2014, and that Carmona initially told investigators that the girl had fallen and hit her head a few days earlier.

An autopsy revealed that the child died from a hole in her small intestine that was caused by blunt force trauma. Bruises were also found on the girl's body.

Prosecutor Jennifer Meriwether said the fatal injury was from a punch to the stomach.

