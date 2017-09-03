Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Sunday marked the first regular season home game that the Houston Dash played nearly 300 miles away from their stadium.

Soccer fans from across the state came together in Frisco to support the Houston women’s team.

“We have an opportunity to show that Houston can go on and that we can go out there and play our best and that that means something, said Cory Cogley, who drove up from Conroe.

All proceeds from the $20 tickets go toward the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“I think it's fantastic and I would have paid 50 bucks for it,” said Sara McCutchen, who came early to tailgate with a group from North Texas.

Before the Houston Dash hit the field to take on the Seattle Reign, forward Janine Beckie tweeted, "Tonight is for our people, our city, our home. Tonight we will show you what it means to be #HoustonStrong."





Number 16 adding, she hopes to do more.

“We want to get our hands dirty, get on building sites, anything that we can do, help sort donations,” Beckie said.

Speaking of donations, while the team has been in the Dallas and Frisco area training, their home BBVA Compass Stadium has been piling up with help for the city.

Beckie's teammates kept watch as images of the devastation poured in from miles away.

“I think the picture that stood out the most was the exit that we take to go to practice every day was like under 13 feet of water,” Beckie said.

Several players got out ahead of Harvey to stay with Caity Heap's family in McKinney. Though the midfielder is a local, her bond with South Texas has grown strong.

“We're going to be playing for the people back in Houston and really have them in our hearts tonight,” Heap said.

After a hard fought game, Houston fell 0-1 to Seattle.

By the way, JJ Watt's girlfriend Kealia Ohai plays for the Dash, but she's injured and did not make the trip to Frisco.