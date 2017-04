A Harris County deputy constable was wounded in a shooting in Baytown, Texas Monday morning. (Published April 3, 2017)

A Houston-area deptuy was wounded in a shooting Monday morning, authorities say.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reports a deputy constable was shot near the Harris County Clerk's Office in Baytown, east of downtown Houston.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the location of the shooting.

A high school was placed on lock down as the situation unfolded nearby, the report said.

The officer's condition was not released.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.