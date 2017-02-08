Homeowners Fight to Keep Frisco Out

A neighborhood in unincorporated Collin County is fighting to keep the City of Frisco out.

Russwood Acres is located near South Custer Road and Westridge Boulevard.

The neighborhood falls into Frisco's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Frisco City Manager George Purefoy recommended the area be considered for annexation to bring some order to the development.

Purefoy said there's a "hodge podge of development" happening and annexation would control what's built.

"Annexation would provide a unified look," said Purefoy.

The proposed annexation includes the Westridge Villas, a multifamily apartment complex, which includes 56 affordable housing units.

Annexation would also affect Russwood Acres, a neighborhood south of the development.

"If they annex us, we will have to find another place to live," said Blanche Neal, a longtime Russwood Acres homeowner. "All we have is our social security; half pays our mortgage. If they annex us, we won't be able to stay here."

If city council approves annexation, the city could provide services including police and fire. Frisco's planning and zoning services would also be extended to the annexed area.

Garbage collection, water and sanitary sewer services would also be provided.

"We moved here because it was unincorporated. We have freedoms. We don't have the regulations like a lot of people do," said homeowner Jan Bedell. "We maintain our own roads and they don't want to bring the roads up to their code. They're not going to offer that service. The only other things they're going to do is trash. Their big trash truck will tear up our road. It'll cost us out of pocket."

There are 26 homes located in Russwood Acres. The majority of homeowners spoke in opposition of annexation at a public hearing on Tuesday.

"The tax burden is very real. We're looking at least a $100 a month," said homeowner Keith Parsley. "I don't know, most folks I know aren't getting raises."

Parsley runs a pottery business out of his home. He's afraid city regulations would force him out.

"It would prevent my ability to make a living," said Parsley. "The question becomes 'why does Frisco want to come in take away our way of life and ability to make a living?' It just doesn't seem right."

A second public hearing is scheduled for February 20.