Police said a homeowner shot a female prowler outside a Fort Worth house Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police said the responded to a call about a woman trying to break into the home in the 2500 block of North Edgewood Terrace at about 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found the woman, who had been shot by the homeowner.

The woman was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.