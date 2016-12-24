People in Need Spend Christmas in Luxury Hotel Room

Omni Hotel, SoupMobile Help Those in Need During Holidays

It was a special Christmas weekend for 500 Homeless North Texans.

An annual partnership between the high-end Omni Hotel and SoupMobile, a mobile soup kitchen, gives those without a home for the holidays a temporary place to stay.

Video FW Officer on Restricted Duty After Making Arrest on Video

The group arrived to a red carpet welcome at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas, cheered on by volunteers. They had lunch, attended a church service and then enjoyed a movie night.

"Just being here with people who actually went out of their way to show that they care when they could be doing a million other things (is special)," said Dee, who would be staying in a room at the Omni Hotel this Christmas.

Dee lost her son earlier this year and said she was grateful to be at the hotel for the holidays.

After spending the night, the guests enjoy a Christmas lunch and presents.

"Next year I would love to be here," Dee said. "But I would love to be able to be in a better position to be a volunteer."

"I would like to pay it forward," she said.