Homeless Count Brings 1,300 Volunteers to Downtown Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Count Brings 1,300 Volunteers to Downtown Dallas

By Courtney Gilmore

    Last year, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, there were nearly 4,000 homeless people in Dallas and Collin counties. On Thursday night, 1,300 volunteers will help with the city's annual "homeless count." (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

    Every year, the federal government takes a count of how many people are living on the streets or in transitional housing.

    Some 1,300 volunteers will help with the count in Dallas Thursday night.

    Last year, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, there were nearly 4,000 homeless people in Dallas and Collin counties.

    This year will be the first time the counting will be done on an app as opposed to paper.

    The app is called “Counting Us,” and will be used to help expedite the process.

    The homeless count will begin at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 1 a.m. 

    Published at 4:18 PM CST on Jan 26, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

