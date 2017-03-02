Dallas police want help finding the driver they say fled the scene of a crash where two people were injured Thursday morning.

According to police, a driver, who was not identified, was speeding in a Lexus on southbound U.S. 75 at about 2:15 a.m. The car struck the rear left of another vehicle being driven in the left lane, sending it crashing into the outside median, police said.

The driver of the Lexus ran away and got into a nearby pickup truck, fleeing the scene, police said.

A 22-year-old woman riding in the Lexus was sent to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Responds North Texas Drivers Say Construction is Ruining Cars

No further information was released.