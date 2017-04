Fort Worth Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a man in a wheelchair Saturday night.

Investigators say the man was hit in the 4100 block of East Lancaster Avenue near Oakland Boulevard just before 10 p.m. He later died from his injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 56 year-old Kurt Wheeler.

Witnesses tell police that Wheeler was in a traffic lane when he was hit.

A description of the car involved has not been released.