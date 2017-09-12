The U.S. Department of Labor is partnering with the Texas Rangers to host a career fair for veterans and military families. (Published 49 minutes ago)

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor, the unemployment rate among veterans is at its lowest in a decade. An initiative launched by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called "Hiring Our Heroes" is one reason why.



Since 2011, they've traveled the country, organizing career fairs and resume workshops for veterans and military spouses.

Tuesday, they're teaming up with the Texas Rangers to host one of those events at Globe Life Park.

"It's really about helping American businesses seize upon the tremendous that our veterans and military spouses can bring to America's workforce," said Eric Eversole, President of Hiring Our Heroes. "There's a disconnect sometimes between those employers looking for veteran talent and the veteran who doesn't know how to quite articulate their skills. If we can bridge that gap, we know that American businesses are going to be stronger as a result."

That was the case for Sergeant Dakota Meyer when he got out of the US Marine Corps. A celebrated war hero who recieved the Medal of Honor for saving 36 lives in Afghanistan, he admits he had deep reservations about what his future would look like when he made the transition into civilian life.

"It's kind of like you walk on my military base as a civilian, you don't understand anything about it," said Meyer, who now calls Texas home. "You don't understand our rules and regulations. We live a whole different life. To become a service member, you go through boot camp. It has to be the same thing to transition back out to become a civilian."

Meyer says once he was able to articulate the value he could bring to the private sector, those fears subsided. He now works with Hiring Our Heroes to try to help other veterans do the same.



"The greatest people on the face of the planet are service members," said Meyer.



More than 100 local employers are taking part in the fair, including companies like Toyota, FedEx, and Wells Fargo.

The fair runs until 2:00pm Tuesday afternoon at Globe Life Park. The event is free and open to all veterans and military spouses.

