Chase Involving a Stolen Semi-Truck Ends in Dallas
Chase Involving a Stolen Semi-Truck Ends in Dallas

    Dallas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a driver after a chase involving a stolen semi-truck.

    Police say the chase started in Seagoville, and headed north. The driver then exited off of U.S. Highway 75 onto side streets near Haskell Ave.

    During the chase, officers used spike strips twice to slow down the truck.

    The chase ended in a Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot at North Henderson Avenue near Ross Avenue.

    Officers say the owner of the truck was getting gas at a Valero station on Mallory Bridge Road when someone jumped into the truck and took off.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

