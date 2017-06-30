Fourth of July Celebrations in North Texas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Fourth of July Celebrations in North Texas

By Samantha Chatman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fourth of July Celebrations in North Texas
    Fort Worth Fourth VIP Ticket Sweepstakes

    The Fourth of July is right around the corner and there's plenty to do in north Texas to celebrate.

    Events include:

    • The annual Bluegrass on Ballard event happens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Wylie. This free festival includes live music, a car show, arts and crafts for the kids and lots of food.
      More: www.wylietexas.gov/living/events/bluegrass_on_ballard.php
    • Main Event offers all-you-can-play passes in honor of Fourth of July. Parents and kids can play golf, laser tag, billiards, bowling, a gravity ropes course and rock climbing (check location for activities) for as little as $12.95 per person.
      More: www.mainevent.com/funspecials
    • Kaboom Town in Addison is packed with plenty of fun activities during its free festival Monday, including food, live entertainment, a carnival for the kids and a top 10-ranked fireworks display at dusk.
      More: addisonkaboomtown.com/
    • In the heart of Dallas, the Fair Park Fourth event kicks off at noon Tuesday.Tickets are $7 and the fireworks show starts at 9:45pm.
      More: fairpark.org/
    • The annual Fort Worth Fourth celebration will take place at the Panther Island Pavilion Tuesday. The free event includes food, tubing, zip-lining, pony rides and live music from the Tejas brothers and Party Machine. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
      More: fortworthsfourth.com/

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices