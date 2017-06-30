Fourth of July Celebrations in North Texas

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and there's plenty to do in north Texas to celebrate.
Events include:
- The annual Bluegrass on Ballard event happens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Wylie. This free festival includes live music, a car show, arts and crafts for the kids and lots of food.
More: www.wylietexas.gov/living/events/bluegrass_on_ballard.php
- Main Event offers all-you-can-play passes in honor of Fourth of July. Parents and kids can play golf, laser tag, billiards, bowling, a gravity ropes course and rock climbing (check location for activities) for as little as $12.95 per person.
More: www.mainevent.com/funspecials
- Kaboom Town in Addison is packed with plenty of fun activities during its free festival Monday, including food, live entertainment, a carnival for the kids and a top 10-ranked fireworks display at dusk.
More: addisonkaboomtown.com/
- In the heart of Dallas, the Fair Park Fourth event kicks off at noon Tuesday.Tickets are $7 and the fireworks show starts at 9:45pm.
More: fairpark.org/
- The annual Fort Worth Fourth celebration will take place at the Panther Island Pavilion Tuesday. The free event includes food, tubing, zip-lining, pony rides and live music from the Tejas brothers and Party Machine. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
More: fortworthsfourth.com/
