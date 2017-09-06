Helping Hand: Harvey Shelter Volunteer Works Through Pain

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Hundreds of volunteers across North Texas are working around the clock to help more than 3,000 Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

They all give up their time for different reasons.

“If I am able and capable, I should come give a hand,” Thomas "TJ" Ragster of Fort Worth said.

Ragster has volunteered at the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center shelter every day since the first evacuee arrived.

“Today marks a week. Seven whole days,” he said. “To know what they've been through and what they've come from and to still be able to say ‘thank you.’ It's almost a reality check.

When Ragster rolls up his sleeves to help, his reality is revealed too. Bandages cover his upper arm showing his struggle.

“I was at dialysis this morning. I get up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday about 4:30 AM to make it to dialysis,” he said.

But that can’t stop him. He said there is so much to do at the shelter and so many people need help.

“Some days are better than others but some kind of way I'm able to press my way through it,” he said. “I try not to focus on what I'm going through when I'm trying to help and serve others.”

He too understand helplessness as he’s been waiting for a kidney.

“A little bit over two years. I've been on the list, off the list, on the list, off the list.”

And as their nightmare arrived so did his miracle.

“The good news is that I have a kidney donor and I will be having a kidney transplant next week,” he smiled.

That means his mission of mercy will be cut short for now, but once he is healed he hopes to help out again somewhere.

“You best believe it. I just can't help it,” he said.