Toys R Us is setting passwords for customers using its rewards program after account information was compromised in a hack during the holiday shopping season.

People are always reminded to change their passwords, or never use the same password on more than one account.

This is a perfect example of why:

Someone hacked a number of websites that had no ties to Toys R Us, but user names and passwords were stolen.

That gave thieves access to Toys R Us accounts, including the rewards program.

It happened between Nov. 11th, 2016 and Jan. 7th of this year.

The toy store says names and addresses may have been compromised in the attack and rewards coupons may have been stolen. No credit card details, banking or payment information was stored in the database.

The company is giving back any points that may have been stolen and consumers should get them within the next week.

Toys R Us is also updating safety protocols online.

In the meantime, you should reset your rewards account password.

Here's how:

Go to the "forgot password" section of the rewards "r" us website

Enter your membership number and e-mail address, then click submit

Answers the security questions

Then create a new password

Do not reuse an old one

Make sure you use a mix of letters, symbols and numbers

If you have any problems, call customer service 1 (800) 869-7787

