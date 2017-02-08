Headlines: Toys R Us Accounts Compromised, Nissan Altima Recall | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Samantha Chatman and Amanda Lane

    Toys R Us is setting passwords for customers using its rewards program after account information was compromised in a hack during the holiday shopping season.

    Cyber thieves steal Toys ‘R’ Us customers’ information

    People are always reminded to change their passwords, or never use the same password on more than one account.

    This is a perfect example of why:

    Someone hacked a number of websites that had no ties to Toys R Us, but user names and passwords were stolen.

    That gave thieves access to Toys R Us accounts, including the rewards program.

    It happened between Nov. 11th, 2016 and Jan. 7th of this year.

    The toy store says names and addresses may have been compromised in the attack and rewards coupons may have been stolen. No credit card details, banking or payment information was stored in the database.

    The company is giving back any points that may have been stolen and consumers should get them within the next week.

    Toys R Us is also updating safety protocols online.

    In the meantime, you should reset your rewards account password.

    Here's how:

    • Go to the "forgot password" section of the rewards "r" us website
    • Enter your membership number and e-mail address, then click submit
    • Answers the security questions
    • Then create a new password
    • Do not reuse an old one
    • Make sure you use a mix of letters, symbols and numbers
    • If you have any problems, call customer service 1 (800) 869-7787

    Nissan recalls Altima: Door could fly open 

    When you press the button to roll down your car window, that's what you expect to happen.

    But that's not necessarily the case for some Nissans.

    The company issued a recall for more than 300,000 Nissan Altima sedans due to a wiring mix up in certain models. Pressing the rear passenger window button can sometimes cause the door to fly open.

    Nissan says everyone who owns one of the affected Altimas will be notified in the next two months.

    The dealers will fix the wiring so that doesn't happen.

