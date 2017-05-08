Headlines Put Spotlight on Small City of Sanctuary

Sanctuary cities have been in the news a lot lately, but not Sanctuary, Texas. The small community of fewer than 400 people in Parker County northwest of Fort Worth tells us what's in a name.

The sanctuary cities debate has made headline news lately, but the city of Sanctuary, Texas, rarely makes headlines.

"It's a great city," said Mayor Cliff Scallan. "We seem to have gotten some notoriety here by our name."

Sanctuary is a small community of fewer than 400 people, located northwest of Fort Worth in Parker County. It has nothing to do with so-called "sanctuary cities."

"I wish they'd chose some different words," Scallan said with a chuckle. "We don't harbor anything. We don't hide from anything. We don't try to hide anything. We're just here, you know."

The city's Antique Mall shows how time changes things. Old wooden wall phones and switchboards aren't used anymore, but we still talk to people over the phone. Time has a way of making the familiar seem new.

"Sanctuary, to me, just means safe," said Linda Dorsey, who's worked at the Antique Mall in Sanctuary for three decades. "I'm all for people to come here from other countries and I want them to feel safe. I don't want them to come here as undocumented."

"It's not really a highly political place," Scallan said of his city.

Sanctuary recently canceled its city council election because no one wanted to run against the incumbents.

"Hope everybody doesn't associate our name with the legislature and the political movements that went on out there," Scallan said.