A La-Z-Boy recliner is recalled due to a shock hazard, and there is new information about how many people actually shop around for their car insurance.

La-Z-Boy Recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sent out the word Wednesday afternoon. La-Z-Boy is recalling a series of recliners with a power lift seat. Apparently it can crack and break, and expose the electrical components inside the seat. Their Gold Series, Clayton Luxury-Lift, and Power Lift sold between September 2015 and November 2016 are the ones recalled.

You can check the lot number on the power supply to see if it is affected. The lot number is: 150113.

If yours is affected, you should stop using the power supplies immediately and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement.

Shopping Around for Car Insurance

From the Geico Gecko to "Flo" the bubbly brunette in the Progressive ads, people are always trying to get us to switch auto insurance companies. If you own a house, you probably think, "I can't mess with that because it's bundled." Well, you're not alone.

A new survey says 39 percent of us have never shopped around to see if there's cheaper insurance somewhere else. The cost savings could be huge. Most of us laugh at commercials but don't really listen and see if there's savings out.