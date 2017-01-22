Head-On Collision Kills Two In Southlake

A head-on crash in Southlake killed at least two people and injured another early Sunday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police said it happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of eastbound State Highway 114.

In a Southlake police statement, a witness reported one of the vehicles traveling the wrong way shortly before the crash.

The identities of the deceased have not been released publicly.

Emergency responders transported the third person involved in the collision to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine. The name and condition of that patient was not disclosed.

Police are looking for the reason why the vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.