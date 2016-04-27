Hawaiian Falls White Settlement Not Opening | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Hawaiian Falls White Settlement Not Opening

By Maggie Kerkman and Deanna Dewberry

    Fans of the water park in White Settlement will have to find a new place to play, at least for now.

    The city of White Settlement terminated an operating agreement with Hawaiian Falls and plans to operate the park itself.

    The city of White Settlement tells us Hawaiian Falls was behind on the rent and owed more than $900,000.

    Hawaiian Falls doesn't deny it was behind, but says it hoped to defer payments till after the park could be turned around.

    The park opened just two years ago and has never made a profit. The city owns the land, but Hawaiian Falls operated the park.

    Earlier this month, the city decided to terminate its agreement with Hawaiian Falls. The city plans to reopen sometime this summer. It's already working on the park.

    Hawaiian Falls says it will reach out to season pass holders, who will be able use their passes at other parks.

    The company will also try to absorb the employees it had already hired at its other locations.

    Published at 6:36 PM CDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 6:09 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2016

