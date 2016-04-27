Hawaiian Falls White Settlement Not Opening

Fans of a big local water park here in North Texas will have to find a new place to play this summer. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Fans of the water park in White Settlement will have to find a new place to play, at least for now.

The city of White Settlement terminated an operating agreement with Hawaiian Falls and plans to operate the park itself.

The city of White Settlement tells us Hawaiian Falls was behind on the rent and owed more than $900,000.

Hawaiian Falls doesn't deny it was behind, but says it hoped to defer payments till after the park could be turned around.

The park opened just two years ago and has never made a profit. The city owns the land, but Hawaiian Falls operated the park.

Earlier this month, the city decided to terminate its agreement with Hawaiian Falls. The city plans to reopen sometime this summer. It's already working on the park.

Responds Dallas Considers Code Changes to Help Renters

Hawaiian Falls says it will reach out to season pass holders, who will be able use their passes at other parks.

The company will also try to absorb the employees it had already hired at its other locations.