Harvey Highlights Giving Spirit Throughout Texas

The path toward restoration after the impact of Hurricane Harvey has been a Texas-sized effort and businesses, churches and people across the Lone Star State have been banding together.

More than 150,000 homes were flooded by Harvey and adults and children across the Houston area spent several nights in shelters and hotels.



Houston’s First Baptist Church is one of the sites that has been ground zero for aid distribution. Families drive up with empty cars and leave with their backseats full of donated items. Hundreds of volunteers help moms and dads sort through new clothes, bedding, school supplies, baby items, toys and cleaning supplies and 18-wheelers drop off food and water.

“Its just been incredible,” said church pastor Gregg Matte said. “A semi showed up with pallets of bread from Pennsylvania. They drove 26 hours."

Matte said Jack Graham of the Prestonwood Baptist Church near Dallas sent multiple trucks full of supplies.

"He said 'We're sending you stuff.' Boom, there it is," Graham said. "People in Dallas just bringing things down on their own. It's Texans coming together making a difference.”



Volunteers from across Texas have also gone through Houston neighborhoods to help homeowners cut out drywall, rip up carpet and remove furniture soaked by water.

If you would like more information on how to volunteer, visit houstonsfirst.org/lovefirst.

