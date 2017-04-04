Haltom City Grandmother Pleads Guilty to Murdering Grandson | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Haltom City Grandmother Pleads Guilty to Murdering Grandson

By Meredith Yeomans

    Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Dept./Hamilton Family
    Patricia Flores (left) pleaded guilty in the death of her grandson, Lfye "Gabe" Flores, who died of severe burns from scalding hot water, police say.

    A grandmother in Tarrant County has pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of her two-year old grandson.

    The sentencing phase is now underway for Patricia Flores, exactly one year after her grandson died.

    Lyfe "Gabe" Flores died of severe burns from scalding bath water.

    Haltom City police say Patricia Flores waited six days to seek medical treatment for the boy, until he became unresponsive, police said.

    Flores pleaded guilty on Monday.

    The sentencing phase is expected to finish Wednesday.

    She faces five years to life in prison.

