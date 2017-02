Hallie Barnard teamed up with the Fort Worth police and fire departments to raise awareness to find a bone marrow match.

A special little girl from Denton is trying to find her own bone marrow match to cure a rare disease.

Hallie Barnard teamed up with the Fort Worth police and fire departments to raise awareness through a new video that will get you up and dancing along.

See more information about Hallie's Heroes, including how to register to be a bone marrow donor or donate to the blood disorder organization DKMS.

Watch Hallie's video here to help get her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.