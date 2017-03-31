HS Baseball Game Moved After Wind Ripped Dugout Roof Off, Bent Light Poles | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

HS Baseball Game Moved After Wind Ripped Dugout Roof Off, Bent Light Poles

Arlington's Seguin HS will play Friday's scheduled home game in Burleson

By Ben Russell

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Extensive damage caused by Wednesday’s storm has forced Arlington’s Seguin High School to move a baseball game scheduled for Friday.

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    Extensive damage caused by Wednesday’s storms has forced Arlington’s Seguin High School to move a baseball game scheduled for Friday.

    Strong wind completely ripped the roof off of a dugout at the Seguin baseball field, and it bent two large light poles in half.

    Instead of being played at its home field on Friday, the Seguin varsity baseball team will play its game in Burleson.

    Contractors have already been at the field cleaning up the debris that had been scattered across the facility, and are expected to replace the damaged light poles on Friday, according to Leslie Johnston, an Arlington Independent School District spokesperson.

    If the repair work is not completed by Monday, the district also has a backup plan in place for another home game that is scheduled for that day.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices