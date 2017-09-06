H-E-B CEO Donates $5 Million to Watt's Harvey Relief Fund

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, and Scott McClelland, President, H-E-B Food & Drug, presented J.J. Watt with a $5 million check on behalf of Charles Butt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 6. to benefit the Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO, has personally donated $5 million to the J.J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.



“Throughout this disaster, I have been humbled by the state’s unprecedented generosity and heroism,” Butt said in a statement. “I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action.”



H-E-B officials presented the check to Watt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.



“I appreciate the incredible generosity Charles Butt and H-E-B has shown,” said J.J. Watt. “It is amazing what can happen when people from all over come together for one common goal.”



After Butt's donation, Watt's foundation has raised a total of $27 million as of this writing.

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities,” said Butt.