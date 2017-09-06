H-E-B CEO Donates $5 Million to Watt's Harvey Relief Fund - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

H-E-B CEO Donates $5 Million to Watt's Harvey Relief Fund

By Holley Ford

    Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, and Scott McClelland, President, H-E-B Food & Drug, presented J.J. Watt with a $5 million check on behalf of Charles Butt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 6. to benefit the Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

    Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO, has personally donated $5 million to the J.J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

    “Throughout this disaster, I have been humbled by the state’s unprecedented generosity and heroism,” Butt said in a statement. “I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action.”

    H-E-B officials presented the check to Watt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

    “I appreciate the incredible generosity Charles Butt and H-E-B has shown,” said J.J. Watt. “It is amazing what can happen when people from all over come together for one common goal.”

    After Butt's donation, Watt's foundation has raised a total of $27 million as of this writing.

    “Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities,” said Butt.

