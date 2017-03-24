NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez Takes on the Anger Room | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez Takes on the Anger Room

By Kris Gutierrez

NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez takes on the Anger Room in Deep Ellum.

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices