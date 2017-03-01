A Plano mother says she's grateful for the support her family has received since a crash that severely injured her daughter and killed two teenagers.

The west Plano community is still heartbroken nearly three weeks after a crash that killed two 16-year-olds.

Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis died the Feb. 10 wreck on Mira Vista Boulevard.

Kendall Murray, 16, survived. She was pulled from the burning vehicle – an act that likely saved her life.

Kendall's mother, Terri Murray, spoke with NBC 5 in her first interview since the accident.

"Life is definitely on hold," Terri Murray said from a lobby at Medical City Plano.

She said her family was scheduled to take a beach vacation for spring break in south Florida, a trip that was to include Samantha Sacks.

Instead, she's spending almost every waking moment at the hospital where her daughter is in the fight of her life.

"Our lives, as well as the lives of the Davis and Sacks family, will never be the same," Terri Murray said.

Signs of the fiery crash are still visible at the scene on Mira Vista Boulevard.

On Feb. 10 at about 11:30 p.m., Plano police say a speeding Porche Macan struck a tree and caught fire.

From another car, friends who saw it all managed to pull Kendall out of the backseat away from the SUV, seconds before it exploded.

"If it weren't for those people that were at the scene we know that she wouldn't be here today," said Terri Murray.

Medical City Plano's new state-of-the-art burn center is where Kendall remains in the ICU.

She suffered broken arms, a broken pelvis and third degree burns on 30 percent of her body.

"It's going to be a very long process. It's going to be a long journey. We've been told by many hospital staff that this is not a sprint, it's a marathon," Terri Murray said.

But as the road to recovery begins, she knows tough talks lie ahead, including whether Kendall is aware her close friends and fellow volleyball players – Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis – did not survive.

"When she does wake up fully and she's able to understand, it's going to be a very difficult conversation," Terri Murray said.

She says the outpouring of support has been tremendous, and sometimes overwhelming.

Blue ribbons now line the road and neighborhoods near the accident. Terri Murray has also received pictures of blue ribbons tied to trees in Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota and New York. Blue is Kendall's favorite color, her mother says.

She also says she's received cards and letters from strangers as far away as Paris who all want to share their support.

"I just want the opportunity to thank everybody for their love and support and tell everybody that it makes a difference," she said.

The Murrays are providing updates on Kendall's improvements through a fundraising website set up to help cover Kendall's medical expenses.