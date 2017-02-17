Some of the best minds in transportation from around the country will gather in Hurst Friday for the Northeast Tarrant Transportation Summit.

“We’re trying to educate the people that live in Tarrant County basically on what’s going on in transportation [and] how your money is being spent,” Tarrant County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes said.

Those in attendance will tackle a number of topics surrounding the future of transportation in North Texas including driverless cars.

"Is that going to be a car driving next to you? Do you want a car driving next to you that's being driven by a computer? You may not,” Fickes said. “Public attitude on a lot of these items is going to dictate the rules and regulations that get put in place by our local governments and our state governments.”

The future of drone usage is also on the agenda.

“Are drones going to be used as delivery vehicles? If they are, they are going to pull vehicles off of our concrete streets, but we are going to get a lot more congestion in the air,” he said. “So, what kind of rules are going to be in place?”

Both of those topics echo the theme for the summit, “Creating Tomorrowland, Today.”

“We’ve got people coming from the East Coast, the West Coast, locally here and through the Texas Transportation Institute,” Fickes said.

Around 700 people are expected to attend at the Hurst Conference Center.