Grapevine Workers' Spat Turns Deadly | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Grapevine Workers' Spat Turns Deadly

By Jennifer Phillips

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One man is dead, another facing a murder charge after a work spat turned deadly Wednesday morning.

    A man is dead after a fight with a fellow temporary worker escalated into a stabbing.

    Grapevine Police and Fire Departments arrived at Butterfly Valves & Controls, Inc. Wednesday morning to find the victim had been stabbed with a knife and the suspect had fled the scene. 

    Grapevine Fire EMS transported the 42-year-old victim to Baylor hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m.

    Detectives and officers investigating the scene identified the suspect as Jose Valentine Barron of Grand Prairie. Barron was taken into custody at a nearby business without incident and faces a murder charge. 

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices