Grapevine Workers' Spat Turns Deadly

One man is dead, another facing a murder charge after a work spat turned deadly Wednesday morning.

Grapevine Police and Fire Departments arrived at Butterfly Valves & Controls, Inc. Wednesday morning to find the victim had been stabbed with a knife and the suspect had fled the scene.

Grapevine Fire EMS transported the 42-year-old victim to Baylor hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m.

Detectives and officers investigating the scene identified the suspect as Jose Valentine Barron of Grand Prairie. Barron was taken into custody at a nearby business without incident and faces a murder charge.