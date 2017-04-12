Grapevine Police Working a Large Scene After Shots Fired

Grapevine Police say they are investigating after shots were fired in the 3000 block of Creekview Drive.

Right now we are not sure if anyone was shot at this location.

People who live nearby say a large group of teenagers gathered at the location Wednesday evening, before the shots were fired.

