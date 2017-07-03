Grapevine Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Bank Robber | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Bank Robber

    Grapevine Police Department

    Police asked for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a Grapevine bank Thursday.

    Grapevine police said the man robbed a First Bank Texas on Texas 114 carrying a gun and a small white plastic bag at about 4:15 p.m.

    The man told everyone to get on the ground and demanded money from a teller, according to officials. He also demanded money from other tellers, then fired a bullet into the floor.

    Police said the man ran out and climbed into the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a 2000 to 2006 Tahoe, with roof rack and no front plate.

    The man was described as white, in his 30s or 40s, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2 and 175 to 205 pounds. He was wearing a black mask without openings for eyes or mouth, a light-colored Carhartt long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white New Balance sneakers and latex gloves.

    Police said they consider the man armed and dangerous.

