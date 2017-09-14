Grapefest is More Than Just a Wine Festival

The 31st annual Grapefest kicks off Thursday in downtown Grapevine.

Dubbed the largest wine festival in the southwest, Grapefest is a one-stop shop where you can try 140 different Texas wines from 40 different Texas wineries.

But Grapefest is more than just the wine. Some call it a foodie heaven. With 38 vendors, folks can enjoy turkey legs, funnel cake, corn in a cup, and other festival treats.

And don't worry, you can burn all that off while chasing after your little ones in the kids area, where there are amusement rides, games, a petting zoo and even a LegoLand discovery center.

The four-day festival is fun for the whole family and certainly helps to bring the community together.

"I think having activities like this creates opportunities for unity and for a sense of belonging — to know that there's things planned for everyone that we can all participate in and get to know each other and kind of bond as a community," said first-time Grapefest-goer Jane Judy.

Admission is free on Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday. After that, it'll cost $8 to enter.