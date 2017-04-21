Grand Prairie Police Officer Plays Hopscotch | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police Officer Plays Hopscotch

By Jennifer Phillips

     Detective Lyle Gensler of the Grand Prairie Police Department drove through a neighborhood Wednesday on his way to lunch and waived at a little girl he saw playing on the sidewalk.

    Gensler told Storyful when she waived back, he got the idea to join her game.

    The country is enamored with a video posted to Twitter Wednesday of a little girl and a police officer playing hopscotch together.

    He posted a video of the two of them playing together on his Twitter account, saying "We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey! #hopscotch."

    Gensler's Twitter page explains he is a former Marine from California who now lives in Texas. His bio explains he shows "the human side of [his] profession."

