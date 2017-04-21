Grand Prairie Police Officer Plays Hopscotch

Gensler told Storyful when she waived back, he got the idea to join her game.

Detective Lyle Gensler of the Grand Prairie Police Department drove through a neighborhood Wednesday on his way to lunch and waived at a little girl he saw playing on the sidewalk.

The country is enamored with a video posted to Twitter Wednesday of a little girl and a police officer playing hopscotch together.

Gensler told Storyful when she waived back, he got the idea to join her game.

He posted a video of the two of them playing together on his Twitter account, saying "We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey! #hopscotch."

Gensler's Twitter page explains he is a former Marine from California who now lives in Texas. His bio explains he shows "the human side of [his] profession."