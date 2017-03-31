Live in Grand Prairie? Check Your Insurance Costs

This weekend in Grand Prairie rates are going to drop, and it’s thanks to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Texans pay some of the highest insurance costs in the country. On average, we pay 71% more than other homeowners and business owners.

They earned the highest safety rating possible from the Insurance Service Office (ISO). Fire Departments around the country are ranked every 10 years by the ISO from a 1 to 10 rating system. 10 years ago, Grand Prairie was rated #3, but today they jumped to #1.

The ranking is based on their high property fire protection, improvements to the station, building fire station 10, and the new training center. Only 1 in 33 cities in Texas have received an ISO 1 rating.

According to Grand Prairie’s Fire Chief Robert Fite, the accomplishment was a collaborative effort between all city departments and support from our City Council to earn a perfect rating.

Starting April 1, 2017, residents of Grand Prairie can share the new rating information with their insurance providers and receive a lower insurance rate.