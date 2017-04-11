Grand Prairie Girl Paints to Help the Homeless

A young artist in Grand Prairie is using her talents for good by helping people who may be down on their luck.

Gia Woodrum loves making what she calls "spinner art."

She got the idea after seeing a homeless man in her neighborhood and wanted to buy him clothes and food.

She now uses her art to raise funds to help the homeless, by selling her pieces online.

"It's making the world a happier place and a better place, and I like seeing people smile," Gia said.

In the three years she's been doing this, Gia has raised more than $10,000.

Her latest project is to collect 10,000 water bottles to give out to the homeless and other people in need this summer.

You can check out Gia's artwork and how you can help, by visiting her website.