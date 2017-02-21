Grand Prairie Domestic Violence Dispute Turns Deadly

A possible domestic violence dispute in Grand Prairie claimed one life Monday night and may claim another.

A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after suspected domestic violence dispute in Grand Praire turned deadly Monday night.

Officers responded to multiple calls at about 9 p.m. reporting the sounds of gunshots and a female screaming outside the Grand Manor Apartments.

When officers arrived they found a woman's body in the stairwell near her apartment. Police said the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, but that the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine her official cause of death.

Officers also found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital and is not expected to survive.

Preliminary findings in the investigation indicate a domestic violence murder-suicide. The Dallas County Medical Examiner will release the names and causes of death once the victim's families have been notified.

Grand Prairie police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.