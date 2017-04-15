Grand Prairie Child Artist Helps Homeless | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Child Artist Helps Homeless

By Larry Collins

    A 9-year-old Grand Prairie girl uses her talents for colorful compassion.  So far, Gia Woodrum has raised more than $10,000 and that money has gone to help the homeless.

    It’s fair to say that most of us would like to make the world a more beautiful place, but where do you begin?

    A 9-year-old Grand Prairie girl made that challenge a part of her mission and the results are both colorful and compassionate.

    “One time I saw this homeless guy and I wanted to buy him some clothes and some food,” Gia Woodrum explained.

    She decided to use her talent as an artist to make money for those in need. So far she has raised more than $10,000 and that money has gone to help the homeless.

    “8,000 waters and about 5,000 snack packs,” she said,

    The pint-sized Picasso makes the masterpieces and sells them on her website.

    “It’s making the world a happier place and a better place and I like seeing people smile,” she said.

    “People have told us a lot of times that she is really lucky to have parents like us. I really disagree with that. We’re lucky to have a kid like her,” her father, Geoffrey Woodrum said.

    MORE:HelpGia.com

