The Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas launched a website Sept. 15 to provide current and reliable information on state and federal resources available for the rebuilding effort following Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday announced the launch by the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas of www.RebuildTexas.Today, a real-time information resource for local officials in the communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The website will provide the most current and reliable information on state and federal resources available for the rebuilding of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools and government buildings.

"We are working diligently to ensure local officials get everything they need for their communities as quickly as possible," said Abbott. "We will act swiftly and cut through red tape to rebuild the Gulf Coast region even stronger than before. And we will improve the lives of all Texans by ensuring the continuing economic pre-eminence of the Lone Star State."

Through RebuildTexas.Today and along with the Commission's response teams located in each affected county, local officials will be provided with real-time recovery information, assistance in navigating state and federal resources, and access to the expertise of state agencies.

The Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas is led by Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. The Commission is overseeing the response and relief effort between the state and local governments. The Commission will also be involved in the rebuilding process, focusing on restoring roads, bridges, schools and government buildings in impacted communities.

"We will work closely with local officials, including mayors, county judges, school superintendents and others, to make sure their concerns are heard and their needs are met," said Sharp. "We've been through hurricanes before in the state of Texas, but this one is personal to me having grown up in the Gulf Coast region. Whatever it takes, we will get it done."