Incompetent nurses. Jail escapes. Investment swindlers.

All are supposed to be investigated by state workers whose job is to protect the public. But many investigative jobs across Texas remain unfilled after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state hiring freeze in January, according to a review by The Dallas Morning News.

In some cases, vacancies have persisted for more than two months despite pleas from officials of state agencies asking for exceptions to the freeze in the name of public safety.

