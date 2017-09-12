Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

George Strait, others, announce benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined legendary country music singer George Strait Tuesday ahead of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tuesday's concert in San Antonio will coincide with the nationally broadcast Hand to Hand telethon to raise funds for victims of both hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

George Strait will perform Tuesday along with singers Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.



Select performances from the show will be broadcast during the Hand to Hand telethon.



The Hand in Hand telethon will be broadcast nationwide Tuesday night and can be seen on NBC 5 at 7 p.m.









