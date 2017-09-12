Gov. Greg Abbott, George Strait Prep for Hurricane Harvey Relief Show - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

Gov. Greg Abbott, George Strait Prep for Hurricane Harvey Relief Show

Show to coincide with nationally broadcast Hand to Hand telethon Tuesday

    Gov. Greg Abbott, George Strait Prep for Hurricane Harvey Relief Show
    NBC 5 News
    George Strait, others, announce benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined legendary country music singer George Strait Tuesday ahead of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    Tuesday's concert in San Antonio will coincide with the nationally broadcast Hand to Hand telethon to raise funds for victims of both hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

    George Strait will perform Tuesday along with singers Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

    Select performances from the show will be broadcast during the Hand to Hand telethon.

    The Hand in Hand telethon will be broadcast nationwide Tuesday night and can be seen on NBC 5 at 7 p.m.



    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices