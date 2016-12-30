Goodwill of Dallas Benefits From Year-End Donations

Year-end donations are pouring into Goodwill Industries of Dallas, and workers are scrambling to keep up. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Year-end donations are pouring into Goodwill Industries of Dallas, and workers are scrambling to keep up.

"We're swamped with clothes everywhere, and it's been busy for us," said Anthony Hood, dock supervisor for Goodwill. "I think it's going to take the middle of January before we get caught back up."

Millions of pounds of donated items pass through the Dallas warehouse each year, and the volume has been rising this week as the new year approaches.

"The tax receipts are a big portion of that," said Misti Day, Goodwill's donation program coordinator. "Everyone trying to donate right before the end of the year and get those tax benefits."

Spread throughout eight North Texas counties, Goodwill of Dallas' 26 donation centers have been busy all week.

"A great way to help others, and at the same time for tax reasons and to help other people that need clothes," said Renee McClinton, who dropped off her two sons' outgrown clothes Friday.

"It's very important so I can have a write off, so I can write it off and for my tax purposes," said Feleshia Lankford, who cleaned out her closet to find clothes to drop off.

Goodwill of Dallas will accept almost anything, but not TVs, mattresses or furniture.

"We never know what we're going to get," said Joanna Reddy, Goodwill of Dallas' vice president of marketing. "We're always interested and surprised."

Donation centers are open all day New Year's Eve to accept year-end donations.

"Families cleaning out after Christmas, after they gathered stuff for the holidays, and then donating it, which is great for us. We'll take as many donations as we can get," Day said.