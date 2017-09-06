Arlington police confirm that the remains of a second body have been found Tuesday behind a house after human remains were first discovered in a nearby wooded area Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

The remains of a person whose body was found in a shallow grave in Arlington Tuesday have been identified as a 17-year-old girl.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Iris Chirinos.



Chirinos' body was found Tuesday buried behind a home on the 200 block of Burton Drive.



Her body was the second found in three days after the body of a beheaded man was found not far from the home in a wooded area on East Sanford and Truman streets.



Police announced Tuesday they had arrested and charged 18-year-old Mariano Sanchez with murder. Sanchez also faces a warrant of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Police said a second suspect in the case, 28-year-old Hector Acosta-Ojeda, is wanted for murder and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.



"Our biggest concern right now is the suspect that's on the run," said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook, on Tuesday. "The reason that's our biggest concern is we think he was probably the most active participant in the murders. And when you look at just the brutality of this crime, that's somebody we want off the street."



Investigators believe that the victims were specifically targeted and that this was not a random incident.

Homicide detectives have not ruled out the possibility that drugs may be involved, according to a police press release. NBC 5 also learned investigators are looking into whether the crime may be linked to the vicious Central American gang known as MS-13.



A man, who asked NBC 5 not to use his name, said he discovered a severed human head Saturday on a wooded trail with a note next to it, written in Spanish, that said "respect the group, four are still missing."



Although Arlington police say they only know of the two bodies, the man who found the head is terrified.

"I feel uncomfortable, anxious. I can't sleep. I can't eat. I eat a little and I get sick," the man said in Spanish.



Anyone with any information about this case is ask to call Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.