Girl in Attempted Abduction: 'I Started Wailing On His Face'

Grand Prairie police are searching for two men accused of trying to grab a 15-year-old girl while she was walking home from school.

When a stranger tried to abduct a 16-year-old Grand Prairie girl on her way home from school, she repeatedly punched him, bloodied his face, and "didn't even look back," she said Tuesday.

The girl, who asked that her name not be used, said she was walking home from her bus stop on Monday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Place when a faded red four-door Honda sedan pulled up next to her.

The driver told the passenger in Spanish to "grab her," the teen told NBC 5.

"I looked up, and he reached out and grabbed my arm," she said. "I started punching him."

The teen said she hit the passenger's right cheek so hard with her class ring, it drew blood.

"I started wailing on his face. I started punching him and punching him and punching him until he let go," she said. "And then I got blood on my ring. I didn't even look back. I just ran to my house."

She said she spoke out to warn other students about the danger and to always be aware of their surroundings.

She lives in Grand Prairie but attends the Arlington Independent School District.

"It was very, very, very scary," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, I've got to get home. I've got to get home. I shouldn't be here.'"

Police stepped up patrols in the Northwest Grand Prairie neighborhood on Tuesday and said the investigation was continuing.

The driver and passenger were both described as Hispanic males in their 30s. The driver was wearing a faded red shirt and blue jeans.

The passenger who tried to grab the girl had an unshaven, short beard and was wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and had a black widow spider tattoo on his right wrist, according to police.

The Honda sedan had a faded red hood and khaki interior.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

Contact the Grand Prairie Police Department with any information.